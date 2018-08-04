Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ribery says emotional goodbye to Vidal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4.41K   //    04 Aug 2018, 09:37 IST
Arturo Vidal Franck Ribery - cropped
Arturo Vidal (L) and Franck Ribery (R) during their time together at Bayern Munich

Franck Ribery has posted a heartfelt message to farewell Arturo Vidal as the Chile international nears a move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona.

Vidal, 31, has played alongside Ribery at Bayern since swapping Juventus for the Allianz Arena in 2015, the pair winning the Bundesliga in each of their three seasons together in Germany.

A deal has been agreed to between Barca and Bayern and Vidal is set to pull on the famous Blaugrana shirt next season, should he successfully complete a medical at Camp Nou.

And veteran French forward Ribery will miss the energetic midfielder in Bavaria this season. 

He wrote on Twitter: "Brother, you do not know how much I'm going to miss you! 

"For me you are the best, a man of values and principles. 

"I am very proud to have played by your side! 

"I wish you the best for your future, you are a warrior and that is rare in our profession."

 
