Richarlison double leads Everton past Brighton 3-1 in EPL

Associated Press // 03 Nov 2018, 23:30 IST

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil forward Richarlison continued his sparkling form by scoring twice to steer Everton past Brighton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The first goal arrived from a counterattack as Gylfi Sigurdsson exchanged passes with winger Bernard before sliding the ball through for Richarlison to lash home in the 26th minute.

Everton's lead was short-lived, though, with Solly March swinging a 33rd-minute cross to the far post for Lewis Dunk to head in.

Ireland defender Seamus Coleman put the home team back in front five minutes into the second period when he fired inside the far post for his first goal since January 2017.

Brighton, after three successive 1-0 wins, failed to threaten in the remaining 40 minutes.

Richarlison latched on to Dunk's loose cross-field pass to round goalkeeper Mat Ryan for his sixth goal of the season, and Brighton's 105-year wait for a victory at Goodison Park continued.