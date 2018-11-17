×
Richarlison: I want to be at the Copa America

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    17 Nov 2018, 05:23 IST
Richarlison - cropped
Richarlison celebrates with his Brazil team-mates

Richarlison is determined to secure his place in Brazil's squad for the 2019 Copa America after the Everton forward helped Tite's side beat Uruguay 1-0.

Neymar's controversial 76th-minute penalty settled a tight friendly at Emirates Stadium on Friday, with Brazil having been frustrated by a makeshift Uruguay defence up until that point.

Richarlison's introduction midway through the second half added some cutting edge to Brazil's play and the 21-year-old should have netted a third international goal to wrap up the win late on.

Having shrugged off Diego Laxalt – who was deemed to have fouled Danilo in the build up to Brazil's winner – Richarlison failed to hit the target after connecting with Neymar's cross.

Despite his miss, Richarlison believes he is in good form for both club and country, although acknowledged he has a lot to learn if he is to book a place in Tite's Copa America squad.

"Unfortunately, I could not score the goal, but the important thing is that Brazil won," Richarlison said.

"This sequence [of games] is very important. The more games I play, the better.

"At my club I also have good form, so it is important to continue, because the Copa America is next year and I want to be in it.

"I do not believe I'm a favourite [for the squad]. I want to evolve and improve as a professional.

"We are all satisfied with the performance of the team, now is to see what Tite wants to work on. There's Cameroon to come still and we need to focus."

Omnisport
NEWS
