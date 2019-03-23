×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Richarlison pays tribute to 'essential' Silva

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    23 Mar 2019, 18:34 IST
silvaricharlison-cropped
Everton manager Marco Silva with forward Richarlison

Richarlison has credited Marco Silva's coaching with accelerating his progress this season as he looks to take his Everton form onto the international stage with Brazil.

The 21-year-old has ramped up his Premier League goal output in 2018-19, netting 12 in 29 appearances for the Toffees compared to five in 38 for Watford last season.

He goes into Brazil's friendly matches against Panama and Czech Republic having scored in Everton's last two games, and is grateful for the support of his club coach.

"Marco Silva is always talking to me in training, he is always giving me guidance on positioning in the area," Richarlison told Everton's official website.

"His coaching is essential for me. He is training me with an eye to being in the right place at the right time when balls come into the box, so I am able to score more goals.

"I feel I have been developing more and more. I want to show I can play at my best for a whole Premier League season. I feel really good at Everton. My team-mates are helping me with my confidence on the field and that is vital.

"And being part of the Brazil national team has been really important for my morale and a positive thing for my confidence."

Richarlison said he understood why Silva opted to utilise him from the substitutes' bench in Everton's recent games against Manchester City and Liverpool, before he was restored to the starting line-up against Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Silva's men are 11th in the table after losing only one of their last four matches, and Richarlison said rotation was important to the club's hopes of finishing in the top half.

"It is an incredibly intense season, right from the start, and he [Silva] needed to protect me a bit," said Richarlison, reflecting on his time outside the starting XI.

"I understood that completely. My team-mates also have to be given a chance.

"But I will always work really hard in the week and hope it ends with me with me playing in the team."

Omnisport
NEWS
Are Everton Heading In The Right Direction Under Marco Silva?
RELATED STORY
Sterling pays tribute to deceased player after England goal
RELATED STORY
Neymar missed by Brazil – Richarlison
RELATED STORY
German soccer club pays tribute to deceased neo-Nazi fan
RELATED STORY
Gracia: Doucoure could leave Watford like Richarlison
RELATED STORY
Richarlison leads Everton to 1-0 win at Huddersfield in EPL
RELATED STORY
Silva lauds Pickford after Chelsea shut out
RELATED STORY
Deeney jokes he'll 'smash' former Watford star Richarlison
RELATED STORY
Silva rues Richarlison's missed chances at City
RELATED STORY
Is Pedro the next great Brazilian superstar?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SUD EQU
1 - 4
 Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea
Tomorrow ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
Tomorrow CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
Tomorrow CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
Tomorrow TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow BOS ARM 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us