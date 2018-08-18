Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Richarlison scores again as Everton beats Southampton 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
135   //    18 Aug 2018, 21:51 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazilian Richarlison continued his fine start to the season as Everton beat Southampton 2-1 Saturday to give manager Marco Silva his first Premier League victory with the club.

The victory confirmed a successful Goodison Park debut for Silva and his main summer acquisition, Richarlison, who the Portuguese manager previously coached at Watford.

Having scored a brace as Everton drew 2-2 on the opening weekend at Wolves, Richarlison struck once more to double the lead after Theo Walcott had opened the scoring.

Richarlison's strike proved crucial as Southampton's new signing Danny Ings pulled a goal back for Mark Hughes' side after the break.

The opener came from a smart free-kick routine as Morgan Schneiderlin and Leighton Baines combined to set Walcott up for a neat chipped finish after 15 minutes.

Walcott then turned provider, crossing for Richarlison to head back across goal in the 31st.

Having wasted a couple of clear chances in the first half, Ings finally struck nine minutes after the break. The striker got on the end of Mario Lemina's flick-on and was left with a simple tap in from close range.

Unlike at Wolves a week ago when Everton was unable to hold a 2-1 lead, Silva's side remained composed to close out a victory, which leaves it with four points after two games.

Associated Press
NEWS
Everton star Richarlison indebted to Marco Silva
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Everton seal Richarlison deal
RELATED STORY
Richarlison talks up Bernard, won't try to tempt Mina to...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League: Gameweek 1 Review
RELATED STORY
Mina to miss Southampton clash while Gomes is 'weeks' away
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Everton - 3 points to take...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 Most Impressive Club Debuts in the...
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton set to sign €56 million Brazilian 
RELATED STORY
Premier League Kicks Off With A Bang: Lustrous Liverpool,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us