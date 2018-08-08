Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Richarlison talks up Bernard, won't try to tempt Mina to Everton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.66K   //    08 Aug 2018, 20:59 IST
Bernard - cropped
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard

Bernard has been pictured in England ahead of a proposed move to Everton, but fellow Brazilian Richarlison has not tried to persuade his friend Yerry Mina to also join the Premier League club.

Shaktar Donetsk winger Bernard was seen at Manchester Airport on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to join his compatriot Richarlison at Everton prior to Thursday's deadline.

Richarlison praised the 25-year-old, who has 14 caps for Brazil, and feels he would be a fine addition to Marco Silva's squad.

"Bernard is a great player, a player for the Brazilian national team, and I also followed his progress with Atletico Mineiro," Richarlison said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I don't know anything at the moment but if he were to come here he would be very welcome and he would help the team a great deal. He's also a great guy. The door's open for him to come."

 

Let’s go

A post shared by Richarlison Andrade(Comercial) (@richarlison.9) on

There has also been speculation that Barcelona defender Mina is another that could arrive at Goodison Park.

Richarlison revealed he is friends with the 23-year-old Colombian but is being kept in the dark over his plans.

"I don't know anything," Richarlison added.

"Yerry Mina's a great guy. He's also a great dancer! When he played for Palmeiras he'd always celebrate with a dance. We became friends and I speak to him regularly.

"I don't speak to him every day, we exchanged messages and we talk to each other like normal friends. I've not asked him any questions about his future, that's an issue for his people to deal with."

