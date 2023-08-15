Rijeka vs B36 Torshavn Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023 

Rijeka welcome B36 Torshavn to Stadion HNK Rijeka in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday (August 17).

The hosts hold a comfortable advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-1 comeback win in the first leg in the Faroe Islands last week. Hannes Agnarsson put B36 ahead in the third minute, but Niko Jankovic, Bruno Goda and Stjepan Radeljic helped Rijeka leave with the win.

B36 bounced back from their continental defeat with a comfortable 4-0 home win over TB Tvoroyri in the Faroe Islands Premier League. Magnus Egilsson scored a brace, while Valerijs Sabala and Carl Mikkelsen also found the back of the net.

The Faroese outfit booked their spot at this stage of the European qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate win over Haverfordwest. A 2-1 home win was followed by a 1-1 draw in Wales after extra time.

Rijeka, meanwhile, qualified with a 7-1 aggregate win over Dukagjini in the second qualifying round. They claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg and followed that up with a 6-1 home win.

The winner of this tie face Lille in the playoff round for a spot in the group stage.

Rijeka vs B36 Torshavn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

B36's defeat in the first leg snapped their seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Rijeka have contested in every season of the Conference League qualifiers but have never reached the group stage.

Rijeka's last three games have produced at least two goals in the first half.

Four of Rijeka's last five games have produced less than seven corners.

Rijeka have won five of their six competitive games this season.

Rijeka vs B36 Torshavn Prediction

Rijeka overcame an early setback in the first leg to give themselves a big edge in the tie, and the Rijecki bijeli will seek to complete the job in front of their fans.

B36 have defied expectations to get this far, but chances are slim that they can continue their continental sojourn.

Expect the hosts to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rijeka 2-0 B36

Rijeka vs B36 Torshavn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rijeka to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks