Rijeka vs Dukagjini Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Rijeka host Dukagjini at the HNK Rijeka Stadium Rujevica on Thursday (August 3) for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Croatian side hold a 1-0 advantage in the tie after emerging victorious from the first leg in Kosovo. Niko Jankovic scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute to earn them the win. To exacerbate matters worse for Dukgjini, they were reduced to ten men after Altin Merlaku was sent off in the 62nd minute.

With their league season not set to begin till this weekend, Dukgjini have got enough time to rest, recuperate and regroup after the first-leg loss. Meanwhile, Rijeka were brought back to earth with a 1-0 top-flight defeat to Hajduk Split in the league at the weekend.

Having started their campaign with a stunning 4-0 thrashing of Rudes, Sergej Jakirović's side were handed their first loss of the season on matchday two. With three points in two games, Rijeka are fourth in the SuperSport HNL standings.

Rijeka vs Dukagjini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two teams, with their first-leg clash last week being their first.

Rijeka have lost their last two games at home (2-0 vs PAOK and 2-1 vs Djurgarden).

Dukgjini's only European qualifier away from home was a 3-2 win over Europa in the last round of the qualifiers (3-2 on July 20).

Dukgjini have had a player sent off in all three of their European qualifiers this season (Ardin Dallku and Bujar Shabai vs Europa; Altin Merlaku vs Rijeka).

Rijeka are looking to return to a major European competition after three years. Their last appearance came in the 2020-21 season of the Europa League).

Rijeka vs Dukagjini Prediction

Rijeka have struggled more at home in European games than on the road recently. That run could continue against Dukagjini. However, the hosts should eke out a draw to seal their passage to the next round.

Prediction: Rijeka 1-1 Dukagjini

Rijeka vs Dukagjini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes