Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6, 2023 

Rio Ave will host Sporting Lisbon in a Primeira Liga matchday 19 fixture on Monday (February 6).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Vizela. Aziz's penalty in first half injury time saw them take a one-goal lead into the break but a second-half fightback from Vizela overturned the deficit. Samu, Igor Julio and Milutin Osmajic scored in the second half to help their side claim maximum points.

Sporting, meanwhile, claimed an emphatic 5-0 home victory over Sporting Braga in their last outing. Hidemasa Morita scored a brace to inspire the capital side to an emphatic win.

Sporting Clube de Portugal



Despite the win, the Lions remain in fourth spot with 35 points to show for their efforts after 18 games. Rio Ave, meanwhile, sit in 11th spot, having garnered 21 points from 18 outings.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 30 wins from their last 48 meetings against Rio Ave. The hosts have seven wins, while 11 games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Sporting win 2-0 away.

Rio Ave are on a five-game winless streak in the league, drawing three and losing two.

Sporting have scored at least twice in four of their last five away games across competitions.

Rio Ave's last five league games have produced less than three goals, with three seeing one team fail to score.

Rio Ave form guide: L-D-L-D-D; Sporting Lisbon form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting are too far off the pace to mount a genuine title charge and could ostensibly be focusing on securing a top-three finish.

Meanwhile, Rop Ave's five-game winless run in the league has seen them plummet down the standings. A loss here could leave them in danger of being dragged into the relegation zone.

Sporting's less than stellar record on the road this season leaves them susceptible to dropping unexpected points. Nevertheless, Rubem Amorim's side should do enough to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-3 Sporting

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score two goals or more

