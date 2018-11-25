×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

River and Boca presidents agree with Copa Libertadores final postponement after bus attack

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    25 Nov 2018, 06:01 IST
Pablo Perez
Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez after the bus attack

The presidents of Boca Juniors and River Plate agree with the decision to postpone the Copa Libertadores final between the bitter rivals until Sunday.

Boca and River played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg but ugly scenes marred the preparations for Saturday's return match at River's El Monumental stadium.

As the visitors' bus made its way towards River Plate's stadium it was showered with projectiles, with some smashing windows of the vehicle.

Pablo Perez was among the Boca players injured in the incident, which initially led to a delayed kick-off and later the announcement of a postponement.

CONMEBOL wanted the game to go ahead, describing the injuries as "superficial" in a statement that said "there's no cause for the suspension of the match", an assessment angrily rejected by Boca star Carlos Tevez.

The match is now due to kick off at 1700 local time (2000 GMT) on Sunday, a full 24 hours after the final was initially set to get under way, with River fans permitted to attend.

The first leg was also postponed, due to bad weather in Buenos Aires, with River and Boca's presidents in agreement over the decision to play the second leg on Sunday.

"It was supposed to be a party, a sad day for me," Daniel Angelici, Boca president, told Fox.

"Some River outcasts attacked our bus. We were in no condition to play this final.

"I want to thank CONMEBOL and River. We said that we did not want to play with injured players.

"I think the decision is correct. We need to be ashamed of this as a society. The world was waiting for this match.

"I think the final has to be played under equal terms. 

"We saw that some players were without air in the bus, had to help them quickly. I need to acknowledge the River authorities for their concern.

"CONMEBOL resolved that the match was going to be played, but I saw we had two players in hospital.

"Five or six outcasts ruined the party for 60,000 present inside the stadium."

And River president Rodolfo D'Onofrio backed up Angelici while insisting his club's fans should be allowed to attend Sunday's match.

"It's a shame that we had to go through this," D'Onofrio said to Fox. "River said that we cannot play against a team that is going through an understandable psychological situation. We agreed with Daniel.

"I know nothing on security. We hired a security service, there was some sort of problem. You have guys that get the tickets, I don't know from where, and we have to spend money to be sure that everything is OK.

"I feel bad, frustrated, tired. I apologise to the fans. My daughter lives in Italy, I have two granddaughters, they arrived today and fly back tomorrow. I have this situation at home, imagine all the ones that came from all over the country.

"I said to CONMEBOL from the start that we could not play today. I'm not going to give up. I don't want to win this way. There are no reasons for the River stadium to be closed tomorrow. I can assure you that River is not responsible."

Omnisport
NEWS
Copa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attacked
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Highlights of thrilling Boca-River Copa...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Copa Libertadores final suspended after...
RELATED STORY
Boca bus attacked prior to Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from...
RELATED STORY
Boca set up Copa Libertadores final against archrival River
RELATED STORY
Tevez disputes CONMEBOL medical clearance after Boca bus...
RELATED STORY
Boca expecting tough Superclasico in Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Controversy, Anticipation...
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors v River Plate: The Superclasico Copa...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us