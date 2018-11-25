River can do what they want – Tevez furious with officials

Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez

Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez was furious with officials after the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate was postponed.

The second leg was pushed back to Sunday after Boca's bus came under attack outside El Monumental.

But officials needed time to make the decision, with CONMEBOL wanting the game to go ahead, and Tevez was angry with their approach.

"I think this is a shame. What CONMEBOL is doing is a shame," the forward said.

"I tell this personally. If someone wants to take action against me for it, do it, I accept it."

He added: "Pablo Perez was in the hospital and they were forcing us to play. It is a shame.

"There were two Boca players in the hospital, another one vomiting, I was vomiting too, everyone sneezing."

Tevez claimed if there had been similar scenes at a Boca home game, the trophy would have been awarded to River.

The 34-year-old said: "Of course this game was almost doomed and River was close to getting the cup, because they do what they want.

"At this time, River did whatever they wanted to, so let's talk about anything else."

He added: "If this was Boca, we would be out already and River would get the cup."