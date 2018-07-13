Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
River Plate chief places €25million price tag on Quintero

Omnisport
NEWS
News
94   //    13 Jul 2018, 17:06 IST
juanfernandoquintero-cropped
Colombia and River Plate midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero

Colombia World Cup star Juan Fernando Quintero will cost Europe's top sides €25million if they want to prize him away from River Plate, according to the Argentinian club's president Rodolfo D'Onofrio.

The Porto midfielder signed a one-year loan deal with River in January with a buyout clause that D'Onofrio indicated he would exercise following Quintero's outstanding performances in Russia.

The 25-year-old lined up alongside James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado as Jose Pekerman's men reached the last 16 before being knocked out by England, and Quintero's performances earned him the admiration of European scouts, with Real

Madrid rumoured to be interested in taking him to LaLiga.

Quintero was quoted as saying that he is working towards his dream of playing in the world most competitive leagues, but D'Onofrio played down the reports, claiming his words had been taken out of context.

Nevertheless, the River chief warned suitors what it would cost to make him part with his playmaker, telling Fox Sport: "I know of offers for Quintero. He is happy to be in River.

"If someone wants to take him, they will have to pay 25 million euros.

"Let's not take it out of context; the boy says he's okay here."

D'Onofrio claimed that it was Quintero's performances for River, where he has made 13 Superliga appearances since arriving at the club, that paved the way for his successful World Cup and the subsequent interest from other sides.

Expressing his admiration for the player, D'Onofrio compared Quintero with Argentina great Juan Roman Riquelme.

"Juanfer reminds me of Riquelme," he said. "He is one of those players with peripheral vision, he looks to the right and he knows what happens to his left.

"He has shown little by little that he is a superlative player."

