River Plate vs Sporting Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023

River Plate host Sporting Cristal at the Estadio Mas Monumental in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday (April 19).

Both sides emerged from matchday one empty-handed and crestfallen, losing 3-1. River Plate, one of the tournament favourites, were outmuscled by Bolivian team, The Strongest, while Sporting were frustrated at home by Fluminense. Both teams sit bottom of Group D with zero points.

Los Millonarios are ruing their first defeat in ten games following a streak of nine wins in the Argentine Primera Division and other domestic competitions. However, they will take confidence from their home record heading into this game. River are unbeaten in eight games at the Estadio Monumental.

Sporting, meanwhile, began their campaign in the second stage, beating Paraguayan side Nacional 5-3 on aggregate before edging Argentines Huracan 1-0 in the third stage. The Peruvian champions are making their 35th appearance in the Copa Libertadores and have reached the group stage 23 times.

Los Cerveceros are not faring poorly in Liga 1 – the domestic top flight. They're fourth on 17 points after nine games. However, their record on the road is worrisome, as they boast one win in their last ten trips, drawing five and losing four times. The visitors need to be at their best to get a favourable result in Buenos Aires.

River Plate vs Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

River have maintained a flawless run in five home games.

The hosts have scored 14 goals and conceded thrice in five home games.

River have won the Copa Libertadores four times - 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018.

Sporting have drawn four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

River have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Sporting have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: River Plate – W-W-W-L-W; Sporting Cristal – D-L-D-W-W.

River Plate vs Sporting Cristal Prediction

Lucas Beltran, a mainstay of the hosts’ attack, is in search of his sixth goal of the season. Esequiel Barco and Nacho Fernandez, with three goals apiece, are also attacking threats.

Meanwhile, Brenner and Alejandro Hohberg have scored thrice apiece for the visitors, while Leandro Sosa has netted twice. Three players, including Marlon Perea, are unfit for this game, though.

River are expected to prevail based on their better recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: River 3-1 Sporting

River Plate vs Sporting Cristal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – River

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: River to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sporting to score - Yes

