Rivers: I don’t have a number in my head for retirement

07 Aug 2018
Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers is not using a set timeline to determine when he will retire.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will turn 37 in December, but he is not thinking along the lines of Tom Brady and Drew Brees with a "mid-40s" target date to end his football career.

"I'm super excited about a handful more years," Rivers told Sports Illustrated. "I don't have a number in my head. I laugh when I hear Drew, Brady's already 41, when I hear them say mid-40s, I go, 'Y'all can have that. I have no desire to get there.

"One thing I am thankful about is I know what I'm gonna be doing when I'm done. I'm gonna be coaching high school football somewhere, maybe the very next season."

Rivers was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 after throwing for 4,515 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — his lowest interception total since 2013 (11).

"I felt like last year was probably as consistent as I've been in four or five years," he said. "Steady is the word that comes to mind, not trying to do too much, taking care of the ball but making a bunch of big plays. We made a bunch of big plays. It wasn't playing scared, but it also wasn't trying to will us to win. Trust everyone else."

Rivers has two years left on his contract, which means he would be 38 should he decide to play until 2020, when the future home of the Chargers and Rams is set to open.

"I'd like to get in that new stadium," Rivers said. "Could it be four, five (more seasons)? I don't know. I feel good. I don't want to hang on, but I don't feel like I'm there by any means right now. I want to stay aware, so when it does become that, I'll know. And it's a two-sided deal—they have to want me to still be here when it gets to that."

