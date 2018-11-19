×
Robben dismisses Bayern title talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    19 Nov 2018, 04:11 IST
arjenrobben - cropped
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich may have won the last six Bundesliga titles but Arjen Robben says they need to find some consistency before they can contemplate adding to that tally this season.

Since 2012, Bayern have been the dominant force in German football and ahead of the 2018-19 campaign little suggested it would be any different.

The arrival of Niko Kovac as head coach has not delivered the results many would have hoped for, though, and Bayern sit seven points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund after 11 matches.

A 3-2 defeat to Dortmund prior to the international break left Bayern languishing in fifth place, and Robben says they should not be in any conversations about the destination of the title.

"We are not allowed to talk about titles at the moment because we are just not good enough," he told ARD, as quoted by Bild.

And while the pressure has been building on Kovac, Robben has been impressed with the new boss since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Robben added: "He is very, very ambitious and works hard, but you have to say clearly that being Bayern Munich coach is not easy."

Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
