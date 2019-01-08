×
Robben keeping options open amid Inter links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    08 Jan 2019, 07:53 IST
ArjenRobben-cropped
Outgoing Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben said he is keeping his options open as he prepares to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Robben will end his 10-year association with Bayern when he departs at season's end, having arrived from Real Madrid in 2009.

The 34-year-old – who is recovering from a thigh injury – said he has received offers amid links with Serie A outfit Inter.

"I'm very proud, happy [to have received offers]," Robben told reporters. "It was quite busy the last few weeks, especially for my dad who is my agent but it's nice to hear you know that clubs are interested.

"For me, the future is still open, I'm still waiting, I want to wait as well. I need to focus on getting fit and getting back into football again and I don't know when but of course I have to make a decision.

"I won't wait until the end of this season because I also have a family so I have to plan ahead a little bit. I'm privileged and really grateful that teams are showing interest."

Robben has also been linked with a return to PSV – the club he left for Chelsea in 2004.

The former Netherlands international watched PSV train in Doha on Monday, fuelling speculation over a move back to Eindhoven.

Robben, however, said: "I visited them because I have some good friends there. [Head coach] Mark [Van Bommel] is a good friend of mine – we played together with PSV, Bayern and the national team. I was just watching the training session with some old friends."

