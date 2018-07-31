Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Roberto thought he would go to World Cup and hopes for Spain recall

Omnisport
NEWS
News
260   //    31 Jul 2018, 22:02 IST
Sergi Roberto
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto was surprised not to be selected for the World Cup and hopes to force his way back into Spain contention under new coach Luis Enrique.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was appointed by Spain after a disappointing Russia 2018 campaign under Fernando Hierro, who took charge after Julen Lopetegui's shock sacking on the eve of the World Cup.

Although initially considered a midfield player, Roberto has carved out a niche as a right-back for Barcelona, making 30 appearances in LaLiga last term.

But despite being the first choice full-back for double winners Barca, Roberto has only won three caps for Spain, with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola - who has joined Los Blancos from Real Sociedad - preferred in the World Cup squad, much to the 26-year-old's surprise.

"I sincerely thought that I would go to the World Cup," Roberto said to reporters. "But the coach decided on other players, and I had no choice but to watch the tournament on television.

"For me Luis Enrique was very important, he was the one who gave me my Barcelona B debut and the one who picked me regularly in the first team.

"If I get back into the national team it will be very good."

Valverde has indicated he wants to strengthen Barca's midfield following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, although Arthur has been brought in from Gremio.

Roberto, though, is happy to continue playing at right-back if there is not an available spot in the centre of the pitch for the 26-year-old.

"The market is always open, and I don't decide which positions they sign players for," he added. "I have always said that I will play where they tell me, I am open to anything to help the team.

"I've not talked to the coach, but I played in midfield in the last pre-season and started the campaign in midfield, but then settled on the right side."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Brief history of British players in Spain
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most iconic football stadiums in the world
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Systems Will Always Prevail Over...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Football club rivalries in the world
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 Things FC Barcelona must do in order to get back to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us