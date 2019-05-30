×
Roberts signs Man City renewal and joins Norwich on loan

21   //    30 May 2019, 23:48 IST
Patrick Roberts
Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts in action against Borussia Dortmund in 2018

Patrick Roberts has signed a new contract with Manchester City until 2022 and will spend next season on loan at Norwich City.

The winger previously spent two-and-a-half years on loan with Celtic and was with LaLiga club Girona last term.

Roberts has committed his long-term future to City, but is headed to Carrow Road for the 2019-20 campaign with newly promoted Norwich.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to take the opportunity to wish Patrick all the best on his move to Norwich and we look forward to seeing his development continue at close quarters," said a City statement.

Roberts becomes Norwich's first new signing since they sealed a Premier League return by topping the Championship table.

"The back four [last season] was very young so that gives me the same belief that the manager [Daniel Farke] has given those players," Roberts told Norwich's official website.

"It's crucial for me being so young that I'm playing and enjoying playing under someone who's willing to play young players and give them opportunities to flourish in their careers.

"I think it's important we keep the same way of playing and I'm sure the manager will do that. I'm sure he'll get the boys right for the Premier League.

"It's just about playing with freedom and confidence and seeing where that takes you. I cannot wait to get started. It should be fun. I'm looking forward to meeting the boys getting around the place and the city of Norwich."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
