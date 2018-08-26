Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Robertson, Alexander-Arnold hail Alisson's Liverpool impact

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.13K   //    26 Aug 2018, 15:10 IST
Alisson - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is breeding confidence throughout the Liverpool defence, says Andrew Robertson.

Alisson arrived at Anfield for £65million from Roma last month – a move that established him briefly as the most expensive keeper of all time before Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao.

The 25-year-old made it three clean sheets from as many Premier League games on Saturday, saving brilliantly from Pascal Gross late on to secure a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

"He's been brilliant since he came in," Robertson told Liverpool's official website, with Alisson's footwork – most notably an impudent dink over Brighton forward Anthony Knockaert – having also caught the eye.

"He's a real presence at the back, you can see him coming out for corners and crosses and you've seen his wee chip got applause from the crowd, but I'm not sure if the gaffer wants to see that too many times. 

"But fair play to him and that's the confidence he's playing with and it breeds onto the defence. When we needed him he came alive and palmed it away. Fair play to him so far, he'll be delighted with three clean sheets and long may it continue."

Robertson's fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold added his voice to the plaudits.

"I think he's a world-class goalkeeper and he's shown it," the England international told his club's website.

"With his composure on the ball he is probably one of the best in the world and he definitely showed it that with the chip - hopefully he doesn't have to do that again."

