Robertson honoured by Scotland captaincy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
831   //    03 Sep 2018, 23:17 IST
Andy Robertson - cropped
Scotland left-back Andy Robertson.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson says his appointment as Scotland captain is "probably the pinnacle" of his career.

The 24-year-old will wear the armband on a permanent basis following Scott Brown's international retirement in February.

Manager Alex McLeish described the defender as the outstanding candidate following a "sensational" rise.

Robertson went from the fourth tier of Scottish football to the Champions League final in just over five years, winning 22 caps along the way.

"It's a massive honour for me and my family – it's a great day for us," he said of the captaincy.

"I'm looking forward to leading the team out on Friday, and leading them out in the future. It's probably the pinnacle of my career. I look forward to trying to lead this country back to major tournaments."

McLeish highlighted the former Dundee United man's resilience as an essential ingredient of his leadership abilities.

"He carries himself well and is a tremendous professional," the manager said. "I know a lot of players inspire each other and Andy is an inspirational figure.

"The story of his career is fairytale stuff – when you consider he's had setbacks a couple of times, it is the epitome of a true Scot to never give up."

Scotland host Belgium in a friendly on Friday before their Nations League campaign begins away to Albania three days later.

