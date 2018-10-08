×
Robertson: Title race not just between Liverpool and City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
08 Oct 2018, 11:37 IST
AndrewRobertson - Cropped
Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson dismissed suggestions the Premier League title race was already down to two teams.

Jurgen Klopp's men played out a 0-0 draw with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty for the visitors.

Heading into the international break, City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all on 20 points, with Arsenal and Tottenham two adrift.

Robertson, who enjoyed a strong outing against Pep Guardiola's side, said any claims the race for the title was between only Liverpool and City were wrong.

"We feel we can compete with any team but people seem to be just dismissing other teams and making it a two-horse race, which is not the case," Robertson told Sky Sports News.

"We played Chelsea last week, who were excellent. They have been on a great run.

"You see teams like Arsenal with a new manager putting great results together so there is a long way to go and there will be a lot of teams competing but we hope we are one of them."

Liverpool have faced Spurs, Chelsea and City in three of their past four league games, winning one and drawing two.

They return to action with a trip to Huddersfield Town on October 20.

