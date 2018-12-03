×
Rodgers hails 'most satisfying' trophy as Celtic lift Scottish League Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    03 Dec 2018, 00:13 IST
Brendan Rodgers
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers with the Scottish League Cup

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic's Scottish League Cup success is the most satisfying trophy he has secured during his time at the club.

Ryan Christie scored the only goal of the game as Celtic edged past Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Celtic had also won by the same scoreline away to Rosenborg to keep their Europa League qualification hopes alive on Thursday, although rivals Rangers have leapfrogged over them in the Scottish Premiership table.

Rodgers has won all seven domestic trophies Celtic have competed in since he took charge in 2016, with the former Liverpool boss delighted with the success following a tough start to the campaign.

"We played against a tough team at the end of a tough week," Rodgers told BBC Sport.

"Probably of all the trophies that we've won, this is the most satisfying because it wasn't an easy start to the season for us.

"The players showed that mentality and strength and talent. Big hearts they've got and now another trophy."

Christie came back to haunt former club Aberdeen, where he spent last season on loan, by scoring the winner late in the first half.

"I said to him that's the football gods," added Rodgers. "Aberdeen played a big part in his development.

"He's come back and shown he's ready to be a Celtic performer and, the last two months, he's been amazing. He deserves the man of the match.

"When I first came up here, he used to be Charlie Christie's son and now Charlie is known as Ryan Christie's dad."

Omnisport
NEWS
