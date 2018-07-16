Rodgers: I'd love to play with the Packers to 40

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 16 Jul 2018, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing until the age of 40 and hopes that can be with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers quarterback turns 35 in December, but feels ready to respond in 2018 after an injury-shortened 2017 campaign due to a broken collarbone.

And Rodgers is looking beyond the end of the year, too, with a lengthy career to rival Tom Brady's in mind.

"I'd love to play to 40. I just think that number means a lot," Rodgers told NBC Sports.

"Obviously, Tom is kind of rewriting the book. Brett [Favre] had a good season when he turned 40. My goal is be able to move like I do or close to how I do and still be able to do that at 40, just because nobody's been able to do that and still move around the same.

"Steve Young's career was cut short in his late 30s. John [Elway] the same, he didn't really move the same as when he was younger.

"So to be able to move the same way at 38, 39, 40 would be cool. That's my aim."

Rodgers has just two years left on his contract in Green Bay, but his plan would be to remain with the Packers until he retires.

"How many guys get to actually pick the way and the team how they go out? Hardly anybody," he said. "You have to understand that's a real possibility.

"But yeah, my dream situation would be to stay in Green Bay."