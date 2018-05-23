Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Rodgers on Bryant: If he ends up here, we'll welcome him

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would welcome Dez Bryant to the team.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 06:27 IST
    36
    Aaron-Rodgers-020118-USNews-Getty-FTR
    Aaron Rodgers

    Aaron Rodgers does not think Dez Bryant will end up in a Green Bay Packers uniform.

    Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl player, has been a free agent since he was released by the Cowboys in mid-April.

    Rodgers addressed the possibility of Bryant signing with Green Bay when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

    "We like young receivers, so I'm assuming that's the way we are going to keep going," Rodgers said (via Zone Madison).

    "But he's a talented player. He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms."

    Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season. Jason Witten, Bryant’s former team-mate with the Cowboys, said earlier this month he expected the wide receiver to sign with Green Bay.

    "Rodgers, he throws that back-shoulder throw so well and Dez has great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants," Witten said on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

    "I still believe Dez can high-point the football as good as any other wide receiver in the National Football League."

    The Packers released veteran Jordy Nelson, who spent nine seasons with the team, in March. They selected three wide receivers – J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown – in the 2018 draft.

    Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Brendan Rodgers deserves another shot in...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Neymar should join Manchester United and...
    RELATED STORY
    Celtic would let Rodgers move to Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
    RELATED STORY
    If Ronaldo wasn't happy at Madrid, he wouldn't be here –...
    RELATED STORY
    Jan Oblak: 4 Possible Destinations if he Leaves Atletico...
    RELATED STORY
    50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #24 Roger Milla
    RELATED STORY
    Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018