Rodgers praises 'ruthless' Leicester after record win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    26 Oct 2019, 06:14 IST
Rodgers - cropped
Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers praised the ruthless nature of his Leicester team's performance as they emphatically recorded a 9-0 away win at Southampton on Friday night.

The Foxes led 5-0 at half-time, having faced 10 men since the 12th minute when Ryan Bertrand was sent off, but they didn't let up after the break as Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez completed trebles.

The result moves Leicester up to second place in the Premier League and within five points of leaders Liverpool ahead of their game against Spurs on Sunday.

It was a record-breaking night as the Brendan Rodgers' team recorded the biggest win by an away side in Football League history, while matching Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995.

"I was very pleased with our work rate. We scored some great goals and were very hungry tonight," Rodgers told the BBC.

"I'm very pleased with how we defended and how ruthless we were. I'm very proud to stand and be the manager of that team.

"We wanted to get the ball back quickly and attack again. A mark of good sides is you don't let up and we certainly did that in the second half.

"We were ruthlessly simple in our game. When you're so many goals up, you can easily slow and lose focus. To be a top team you must be clinical."

Premier League 2019-20
