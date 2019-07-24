×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rodgers relaxed over Maguire speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    24 Jul 2019, 04:14 IST
Harry Maguire
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Brendan Rodgers says he is "relaxed" over the future of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, who continues to be linked to Manchester United.

England defender Maguire was the subject of two rejected bids from United earlier this month, while their Premier League rivals Manchester City are also reportedly interested.

Maguire, said to be valued in the region of £80million by the Foxes, started for Leicester in a pre-season win at Cambridge United on Tuesday, scoring their first goal with a header.

And although Maguire's future is still the subject of strong speculation, Rodgers claims not to be concerned about Leicester's prize asset.

"We're very relaxed," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "The clubs that have spoken to Leicester have not met any valuation that the club has put on him, so at this moment in time he's very much a Leicester player, and you can see where his concentration is, and it's very much here.

"I'm quite relaxed. It's all 'what if?' At this moment in time there's nothing there that is going to tempt the club at all. The club don't need to sell, the club don't want to sell.

"Harry is working with a group of fantastic players and is at a great club, and like I say times have changed in football, where at times with other clubs you would have had to sell a player, but it's not the case.

"He's a player that is training, working. What I would say is he's been the ultimate professional. It's actually been a joy to work with him, because I've been in this situation with a number of players, but his concentration is fully on Leicester.

Advertisement

"You see by his performance, and in training every day he's been absolutely first class."

But asked if Maguire wants to stay with the Foxes, Rodgers added: "That's not really for me to say."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Leicester have rejected two bids for rumoured Manchester United target Maguire
RELATED STORY
Maguire not affected by United and City speculation – Morgan
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire wants Leicester City exit
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: United to make Maguire third-highest-paid player... but where is Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils' huge bid for Harry Maguire rejected by Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer improved contract to David de Gea, City ready to match £70m bid for Harry Maguire and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: "I’d like to have seen him go to Man City" - Former Arsenal midfielder on Maguire's potential move to Manchester United  
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Brendan Rodgers confirms no bid for Harry Maguire has reached Leicester City's valuation
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG could swap Neymar for Bale
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to battle rivals for £70 million EPL defender
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us