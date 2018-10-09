×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rodriguez scores twice as Sounders down Dynamo 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:23 IST
AP Image

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Rodriguez scored two goals in the second half as the Seattle Sounders defeated the Houston Dynamo 4-1 on Monday night.

Will Bruin and Cristian Roldan added first-half goals for Seattle, which moved closer to an MLS playoff spot with the win.

The Sounders (15-11-5) are trying for their 10th straight postseason berth. The loss eliminated Houston (9-14-8) from playoff contention.

With Seattle leading 2-0, Rodriguez doubled the lead with two goals in a nine-minute span.

The first of Rodriguez's goal came in the 64th minute. Kelvin Leerdam, playing to the right of the penalty area, passed the ball into the middle of the box and Rodriguez buried a shot in the back left corner from about 8 yards out.

He scored again in the 73rd minute when he found space between two Dynamo defenders and again scored from 8 yards in front. He has four goals this season.

Bruin, whose playing time has diminished since the midseason signing of Ligz Mx star Raul Ruidiaz, got the start on Monday with Ruidiaz having been called up to the Peruvian national team for an upcoming pair of international friendlies. He made the most of it, scoring his seven goal of the season in the 18th minute.

Roldan made it 2-0 in the 34th minute.

DaMarcus Beasey scored in the 87th minute for Houston, his first of the year.

Associated Press
NEWS
Nicolas Lodeiro scores twice, Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0
RELATED STORY
Larrys Mabiala scores twice, Timbers beat Sounders 3-2
RELATED STORY
Timbers beat Sounders 3-2, Larrys Mabiala scores twice
RELATED STORY
Daniel Royer scores twice, Red Bulls tie Whitecaps 2-2
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic scores 500th worldwide goal; Galaxy fall
RELATED STORY
Sounders beat Timbers 1-0 and extend win streak to 7 games
RELATED STORY
Sounders win 9th straight, beating Whitecaps 2-1
RELATED STORY
Sounders win 8th straight, rallying to beat Sporting KC 3-1
RELATED STORY
Around MLS: Sounders with a late surge _ again
RELATED STORY
Maradona takes over as Dynamo Brest chairman
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Tomorrow ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
11 Oct GHA SIE 09:30 PM Ghana vs Sierra Leone
International Friendlies 2018
11 Oct BAH SYR 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Syria
11 Oct HON THA 05:30 PM Hong Kong vs Thailand
11 Oct UAE HON 08:30 PM UAE vs Honduras
11 Oct KUW LEB 09:30 PM Kuwait vs Lebanon
11 Oct TUR BOS 11:00 PM Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
11 Oct IRA ARG 11:30 PM Iraq vs Argentina
FA Cup 2018-19
11 Oct CHI HEN 12:15 AM Chippenham Town vs Hendon
11 Oct TAU ST- 12:15 AM Taunton Town vs St Albans City
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us