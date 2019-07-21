Rodrygo ready for central role after scoring on Real Madrid debut

Young Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes

Zinedine Zidane intends to use Rodrgyo Goes in a central position at Real Madrid, the teenager revealed after marking his debut for the club with a goal on Sunday.

Rodrygo was one of four Madrid debutants in the International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich, along with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, and he scored a superb late free-kick as Zidane's men went down 3-1 in Houston.

After the game, the former Santos forward was quoted by Marca as saying: "Zidane [Madrid's head coach] wants me to play more down the middle.

"I am typically more used to operating on the wings, but that is what the coach wants. It's a position in which I am comfortable and enjoy."

Still only 18, Rodrygo is unsure whether he will see regular action in his first season in Spain.

"I am not sure whether I will be playing in the first team yet. It is up to Zidane and his staff to decide where best to utilise me," he added.

Discussing his superb debut goal, Rodrygo said: "I always used to take free-kicks at Santos. That is why I asked to take it."