Rodwell agrees short-term Blackburn deal

Jack Rodwell, in action for Sunderland

Jack Rodwell has signed a deal with Blackburn Rovers until the end of the Championship season following his release from Sunderland.

The much-maligned midfielder struggled to hit the heights of earlier in his career in four years at the Stadium of Light, a torrid run of injuries hampering his progress.

Rodwell's contract with the League One club was terminated by mutual consent following their relegation to the third tier last season, the 27-year-old opting to continue his career away from Wearside.

He trained and featured for Watford during pre-season and was also linked with a move to MLS, but it is Blackburn who have swooped for the England international.

"It feels brilliant to sign here," Rodwell told the club's official website. "I've obviously had a bit of time off, but I can't wait to get going again.

"It's a new chapter and something I'm looking forward to.

"There have been ups and downs over the years, but that's in the past and now I'm just looking forward and focused on the future ahead.

"I don't think I have anything to prove. I want to enjoy it and prove to myself, to be honest. I want to love the game again and play week in, week out."