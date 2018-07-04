Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Roll on 2022: Asia seeks more World Cup shocks in Qatar

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
123   //    04 Jul 2018, 14:12 IST

Hong Kong, Jul 4 (AFP) Asian teams weren't expected to make an impact at the World Cup but a record points haul and some stunning performances against top sides have lifted their hopes for Qatar 2022.

South Korea's 2-0 dethroning of defending champions Germany could have been viewed as a one-off, if not for Japan's heartbreaking defeat to star-studded Belgium days later in the last 16.

Iran also came desperately close to beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, the European title-holders, in another sign that smaller teams may be closing the gap on the game's traditional powers.

None of the Asian Football Confederation teams reached the quarter-finals, extending a barren run which stretches back to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

But Japan, South Korea and Iran departed Russia with their heads held high and positive expectations for Qatar 2022, when the World Cup returns to AFC territory for the first time in 20 years.

"The AFC nations can take great encouragement from this year's World Cup," Andy Jackson of FourFourTwo magazine told AFP.

"(They) can look forward to 2022 and an AFC-hosted World Cup in Qatar with the hope of being one of the nations causing some of the famous upsets we've seen so far in Russia." AFC teams amassed 15 points in Russia, their best showing yet -- and overshadowing Africa's representatives Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal, who went home after the group stage with 11 points between them.

- 'Stand with the world's elite' -

==================================

However, Saudi Arabia, another AFC side, never recovered from their 5-0 spanking by Russia in the tournament's opening game, and Australia -- the Asian champions -- also had a World Cup to forget.

Despite looking competitive in their group games against France, Denmark and Peru, the Socceroos failed to win a game and they went home without scoring a goal from open play.

Out of the Asian teams, Japan emerged with the most credit after they reached the last 16 and were 2-0 up against Belgium with 21 minutes to go -- before the Belgians launched one of the great World Cup comebacks, clinching a 3-2 win in injury time.

"Japan showed great quality and character to battle bravely with one of the best teams in the tournament," said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

"Their success exemplifies the great progress of Asian teams to stand proud with the world's elite." Japan's image was also burnished by images of their fans tidying up stadiums after games -- while a picture of Japan's spotless changing room, with a thank you note in Russian, went viral after the Belgium defeat.

"This Japanese team and its supporters left with their heads held high and their standing and respect in world football greatly enhanced," Jackson said

Prospect of 2022 Qatar World Cup jumping to 48 teams fading
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 biggest shocks so far
RELATED STORY
Talks for 48-team 2022 World Cup put on hold - Infantino
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Knockout Stage Shocks In World Cup History
RELATED STORY
FIFA asked to expand World Cup 2022 to 48 teams by CONMEBOL
RELATED STORY
Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America
RELATED STORY
Germany coach Joachim Loew to stay through 2022 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Time for Portugal to hit the refresh button
RELATED STORY
Loew staying on as Germany coach despite World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
World Cup is over for Zverev after Germany's exit
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us