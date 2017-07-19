Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement

Leicester City are yet to receive a bid for Riyad Mahrez, but Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco already has a use for the Algerian in mind.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 13:38 IST

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Roma have signalled their interest in Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, with head coach Eusebio Di Francesco suggesting the Algerian could replace Mohamed Salah at the Giallorossi.

Mahrez has made clear his desire to leave the King Power Stadium in this transfer window, having shunned reported interest from Barcelona and Arsenal to help Leicester in their maiden Champions League campaign, in which they reached the quarter-finals.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare claimed on Tuesday that the club was yet to field a bid for the winger, who scored just six Premier League goals last term, having hit 17 the previous campaign to fire the Foxes to the most remarkable of title triumphs.

Roma are on the hunt for a player in Mahrez's mould after selling Salah to Liverpool in a deal that could be worth €50million to the Serie A club.

"Riyad Mahrez is definitely a great and interesting player," De Francesco said.

"[He is] one of those who maybe Roma is following. A left-footer playing on the right-hand side, which could be of great help to the team."

Roma have been busy in the transfer market since hiring Di Francesco, with new sporting director Monchi making his mark with nine permanent signings, including Hector Moreno, Rick Karsdorp and bringing Lorenzo Pellegrini back to the Stadio Olimpico.