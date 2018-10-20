×
Roma falls to surprise 2-0 defeat to 10-man Spal in Serie A

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Oct 2018, 20:38 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Roma fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at home Saturday to 10-man Spal, which won at the Stadio Olimpico for the first time in Serie A in 53 years.

Roma had gone into the international break with four straight wins in all competitions while Spal had lost its last four games.

However, the visitors took the lead shortly before halftime when Andrea Petagna converted a penalty after Manuel Lazzari was fouled by Luca Pellegrini.

Spal doubled its advantage 11 minutes after the break as Kevin Bonifazi headed in a corner at the near post.

Spal goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic — the younger brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej — did brilliantly to fingertip Pellegrini's effort onto the bar but swiftly went from hero to villain.

Milinkovic-Savic was booked for time-wasting and the 21-year-old Serbian received a second yellow card seconds later for petulantly throwing the ball away, leaving Spal with 10 men for the final 15 minutes.

However, it clung on for its first win at Roma in the top flight since 1965.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Juventus against Genoa later despite a rape allegation against him in the United States. The Serie A leader has a six-point advantage over Napoli, which visits Udinese.

Associated Press
NEWS
