Roma's Lobont retires five years after last Serie A appearance

Five years on from his last competitive outing for Roma, Bogdan Lobont has called time on his playing career.

News 02 Jun 2018, 19:39 IST
Bogdan Lobont prepares for a Roma match

Roma goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont has announced his retirement from football, five years on from his last appearance in Serie A.

The 40-year-old confirmed his intentions through an open letter published by the club's website, in which he vowed "the best has yet to come" as he prepares for a "new adventure".

Lobont joined Roma from Dinamo Bucharest in 2009 but has not featured in a competitive match since the 2012-13 season.

He managed five league appearances in that campaign, with his final outing coming in the Coppa Italia final defeat to bitter rivals Lazio.

The former Ajax and Fiorentina keeper won the last two of his 85 Romania caps later that year but has played in just four friendlies at club level since, with Alisson and Lukasz Skorupski the preferred options.

"I have had the opportunity and privilege to be a part of seven different footballing families, where I worked with players, coaches and leaders of the highest level - characters that allowed me to learn new things every day," he wrote.

"I want to thank them all, and assure them that even in this new chapter I will try and continue in the same way I have always done - giving absolutely everything I have to football every single day, like I have done at every club I have played and like I did every day I spent with the Romanian national team.

"I also want to say thank you to the journalists, who believed in my ability and, with their constructive criticism, helped contribute towards my professional growth.

"At my side I have always had my family, who have understood better than anyone the commitment and passion that put into my work and, with love and understanding for my journey, have supported me in every moment. Thanks to them, my life has been an even bigger gift.

"Today, I embark on a new phase of my life, both personally and professionally - full of strong emotions, energy and enthusiasm. So fasten your seatbelts, as we leave for a new adventure!"

