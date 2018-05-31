Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Roma sign Marcano from Porto

Ivan Marcano has left Porto to join Roma on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the Serie A club.

31 May 2018
Ivan Marcano in action for Porto

Roma have announced the signing of Ivan Marcano from Porto.

The centre-back joined the Serie A side on a free transfer after completing a medical on Thursday.

Marcano, 30, has signed a three-year contract that includes the option of a fourth year, which will be triggered automatically depending on certain sporting objectives.

"I am very happy to be here, because Roma is a great club that is moving in the right direction, following a clear sporting project," Marcano told the club's website.

"I also believe that the footballing philosophy of the team will fit well with my strengths and characteristics."

Sporting director Monchi, who reportedly wanted to sign Marcano while at Sevilla, added: "The signing of Ivan Marcano is the addition of a player who will bring his quality, his physical strength and his vast experience to the club.

"I wish him all the luck in the world with this new adventure."

Marcano spent four seasons with Porto after signing from Rubin Kazan in 2014, winning the league title in 2017-18.

