Roma sign midfielder N'Zonzi from Sevilla

15 Aug 2018, 00:36 IST
Steven N'Zonzi in action for Sevilla

Roma have confirmed the arrival of Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla, with the France international signing a four-year deal with the Serie A club.

The World Cup winner was strongly linked with a move away for the best part of two years and appears to have finally got his wish, linking up again with Monchi, Sevilla's former sporting director, in the Italian capital.

Monchi was the man who originally brought N'Zonzi to Spain from Stoke City, and after departing England he developed into one of LaLiga's best midfielders.

But, despite turning 30 in December, N'Zonzi still has designs on developing as a player after Roma spent an initial €26.65million to sign him, though the final fee could rise by a further €4m depending on performance-related clauses.

N'Zonzi told the club's official website: "I feel very happy to be here, and to be a new Roma player.

"I always want to improve – regardless of age, the most important thing is to give your best and work hard.

"I want to do that, to become a better player and help the team with my play and experience."

N'Zonzi’s best season at Sevilla came under Jorge Sampaoli in the 2016-17 campaign when he combined brilliantly with Samir Nasri, helping the club finish fourth in LaLiga.

A falling out with the club's management in November last year nearly led to his departure as N'Zonzi reportedly tried to force a move, but he was integrated back into the squad by Vincenzo Montella following the sacking of Eduardo Berizzo.

The 29-year-old - who won the 2015-16 Europa League - becomes the latest new addition for Roma, who start their domestic season with a trip to Torino on Sunday.

