Roma waiting on response over Schick as Inter move on to Keita

Inter have moved on to Keita Balde Diao after giving up on their efforts to sign Patrik Schick from Sampdoria, who remains a Roma target.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 19:11 IST

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick

Roma are waiting on Sampdoria over their bid to sign in-demand striker Patrik Schick, but Inter have opted to turn their attentions to Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao.

Samp owner Massimo Ferrero announced last week that Roma and Inter were competing to sign the Czech Republic international, who scored 11 goals to help his side to a top-half finish in Serie A last season.

Roma sporting director Monchi said his club are still keen on signing 21-year-old Schick, who is yet to feature for Samp in the new campaign.

"With regards to Schick, nothing has changed since yesterday," Monchi told Mediaset Premium on Saturday.

"Many clubs are interested in the player. We made an important offer, both sporting and economic, and we are waiting for a response."

Schick underwent a medical at Juventus in June, but his protracted move to the Serie A champions, for a fee that was reported to be around €25million, collapsed last month.

Monchi's counterpart at Inter, Piero Ausilio, says his club have ended their interest in Schick to move on to Keita, who struck 16 Serie A goals for Lazio last season.

"There are many talented players who Inter like, but there is a big difference between liking a player and buying him," Ausilio said to Mediaset Premium.

"That was the case for Schick. We thought the deal could be done for certain figures, then when those numbers changed, considering the Financial Fair Play parameters, we had to be honest enough to wave other clubs through.

"The club's budget is very clear, and beyond Keita's name, we can only move on to the attack if there are any exits. We have to complete the job, but only under certain conditions."

Inter won 2-1 at Roma on Saturday thanks to a second-half brace from captain Mauro Icardi.