Romagnoli ready to step up as Chiellini's replacement

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 06 Sep 2019, 02:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alessio Romagnoli in action for Italy

Alessio Romagnoli feels ready to step up for Italy in attempt to replace the injured Giorgio Chiellini.

Romagnoli featured alongside Leonardo Bonucci at the centre of Italy's defence on Thursday, as Roberto Mancini's side overcame Armenia 3-1 in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

However, the 24-year-old was caught out when Armenia took the lead through Aleksandre Karapetyan, who was later sent off.

With Chiellini set to miss the majority of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Romagnoli seems likely to be Mancini's first choice to stand in for the Juventus stalwart.

"We always have to improve and be ready when called upon," Romagnoli told Rai Sport.

"Giorgio is a fantastic player and a great man. He helped me a great deal on international duty and I, or whoever replaces him, will give our best to make up for his absence."

6 - Italy have won six consecutive games for their first time since February 2008, under Roberto Donadoni. Streak.#EuropeanQualifiers #ArmeniaItalia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 5, 2019

Italy laboured for much of Thursday's encounter, only going ahead when Lorenzo Pellegrini headed home in the 77th minute, before Andrea Belotti's second goal sealed the points in Group J, with Mancini acknowledging his side were far from their best.

"I don't know if it was our worst performance. I said it would be difficult, because easy games no longer exist," Mancini told Rai Sport.

Advertisement

"We didn't start well, conceded a goal, but could've turned it around before half-time. In a way, the red card penalised us, as Armenia just focused on defending with 10 men and didn't allow any spaces.

"The truth is Armenia were physically superior and are mid-way through their seasons. We did what we needed to, we need to do more, but we're working on it."