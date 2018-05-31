Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Romania 3 Chile 2: Rueda's men beaten after Castillo red

Chile, who had Nicolas Castillo sent off, were beaten by a late Constantin Budescu goal against Romania in Austria.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 21:30 IST
48
reinaldo rueda - cropped
Chile head coach Reinaldo Rueda

Ten-man Chile were beaten 3-2 by Romania in an entertaining friendly match in Graz on Thursday.

Reinaldo Rueda's side fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1, despite Nicolas Castillo's red card, but Ciprian Deac's second-half equaliser and a late strike from Constantin Budescu earned Romania the victory.

Chile, who were held by Denmark in their last game in March, found their experimental team up against it after only 13 minutes in Austria when Nicolae Stanciu drilled home the opener.

Castillo was given a straight red card with half an hour played, apparently for an elbow after tangling with Alin Tosca, but Chile equalised two minutes later when Guillermo Maripan headed in Diego Valdes' dangerous free-kick.

The Copa America holders took the lead seven minutes after the break, Lorenzo Reyes muscling his way into the box before squeezing a shot beneath Ciprian Tatarusanu, but a poor goal kick from Gonzalo Collao allowed Romania to work the ball to Deac, who levelled the scores with a composed finish.

The game seemed destined to end level until the 84th minute, when Budescu combined well with George Puscas to split the Chile defence before prodding home from 12 yards.

Chile, who missed out on World Cup qualification, face Serbia in their next friendly match on Monday.

