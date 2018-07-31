Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldinho gives advice to United star Lingard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.65K   //    31 Jul 2018, 16:43 IST
JesseLingard - Cropped
England's Jesse Lingard

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will take some tips into the new season from Brazil great Ronaldinho.

Lingard impressed during England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, scoring a stunning goal during the 6-1 group-stage demolition of Panama.

United have endured an unhappy pre-season to date, with Jose Mourinho's under-manned squad struggling in their International Champions Cup matches as the Portuguese waits for his World Cup stars to return.

Lingard is one of those enjoying an extended break in Miami but found the time to tap into the knowledge of one of the modern era's most celebrated players.

 

Thanks For The Advice  goat @ronaldinho

A post shared by JLingz  (@jesselingard) on

Alongside a picture with Ronaldinho posted on Lingard's Instagram account, the 25-year-old wrote: "Thanks for the advice #goat."

Following United's 4-1 friendly defeat to Liverpool, Mourinho seemingly criticised players for taking time off so close to the new season and told those still away to "take care of themselves a bit".

Lingard and Marcus Rashford have been holidaying together and the latter posted on social media, showing them preparing to train.

United face Real Madrid in their final ICC match before hosting Leicester City in the Premier League opener on August 10.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d'Or, says Ronaldinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 academy products who should feature...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not pleased with...
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester United target Gareth Bale, Ivan Perisic...
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
He's come on incredibly – Jones lauds Lingard
RELATED STORY
Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
4 Ways Manchester United can lineup for 2018/19
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United regretted letting go
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us