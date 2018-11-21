Ronaldo an AC Milan target in 2017, confirms Fassone

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 31 // 21 Nov 2018, 00:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo was a transfer target for AC Milan in 2017, former managing director Marco Fassone has confirmed.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in July in a deal worth €100million and scored in the Bianconeri's win at San Siro before the international break.

But the Portugal captain could have switched from Real Madrid to Serie A a year earlier, according to Fassone.

Former owner Li Yonghong was keen to bring Ronaldo to Milan but Fassone found a deal for the forward was too expensive after talks with agent Jorge Mendes.

"Mister Li wanted Ronaldo because he believed he had great strength on the Chinese market," Fassone said to Il Sole 24 Ore.

"The player wanted to leave Madrid, and we met in July 2017 with his representative Mendes, to check the costs and the availability of the player.

"Then I persuaded Mr Li to let go of the dream, because Ronaldo was too expensive."

Instead, Ronaldo had another successful season with Madrid, helping the club win the Champions League for the third year in a row.

Ronaldo made a slow start at Juventus but has now scored eight Serie A goals, with only Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek more prolific this term.