×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo and Rooney were not 'ready-made' - Solskjaer wants to develop players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
166   //    10 May 2019, 17:52 IST
ole-cropped
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to continue Manchester United's tradition of developing players into "top superstars" amid speculation linking the club with young Swansea City winger Daniel James.

United, who are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, are expected to have a busy summer transfer window once more, having signed a string of high-profile players in recent years.

However, Solskjaer believes Old Trafford is a place where players can develop into global stars, citing the examples of his former team-mates Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

"I don't think we've ever been a ready-made club – [Cristiano] Ronaldo was not ready-made, [Wayne] Rooney was not ready-made," he told reporters at a news conference.

"Loads of players have come here and developed into the top superstars they've become.

"It's always going to be the model here that we develop players because we have the best staff, the best environment, the best supporters, if there's anything they love it's players that excite them, players that get them off their seats and we hope to get some of them in."

When asked specifically about 21-year-old Wales international James, Solskjaer said: "I can't comment on every single individual. There are many players as I've said.

"I don't like it when other managers talk about my players and I wouldn't talk about any others, even if I was or wasn't interested."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Martial and Rashford need more tap-ins to emulate Ronaldo - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, says Rooney
RELATED STORY
Manchester United were not s*** against Arsenal - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer not worried about De Gea form
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer reports: Solskjaer to target 9 players this summer
RELATED STORY
Pogba wants Solskjaer to get permanent Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 players the Red Devils shouldn't have sold
RELATED STORY
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be Manchester United’s version of Zidane?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us