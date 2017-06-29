Ronaldo can't get better than 'best in the world' Real Madrid - Arbeloa

Former Real Madrid stalwart Alvaro Arbeloa believes Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite reports to the contrary.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 22:00 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Arbeloa

Cristiano Ronaldo can still be convinced to remain at Real Madrid, according to former team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa.

Madrid were stunned recently amid reports that Ronaldo wanted to quit the Santiago Bernabeu due to his unhappiness at scrutiny of his tax affairs in Spain.

Ronaldo has denied defrauding Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million in image rights.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited as reported interested parties in signing the 32-year-old, but Arbeloa is hopeful that Madrid's standing in global football will convince Ronaldo to remain.

Arbeloa told Onda Cero: "I'm convinced that he'll stay at Real Madrid: he's a winner, and he knows that they're the best team in the world. He's the most talented player I've ever played with."

World Cup and European Championship-winning right-back Arbeloa has retired from football after a frustrating season at West Ham, where he made just four appearances.

"I'm not retiring from football in the manner I'd have liked to; I'd have liked to hang up my boots in the way Xabi Alonso did, for example," he added.

"I had offers in China, the United States... But I didn't want play [just] for the money; it's football that doesn't appeal to me.

"I'll remain connected to football, because it's what I love, although I don't know if I want to be a coach. If Real Madrid need me I'm here. But I'm not in a rush. I'm here to help in any way."