×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo confirms Juventus stay after Serie A success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
340   //    21 Apr 2019, 00:32 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a second reason to celebrate their Serie A title triumph as he confirmed he is "1,000 per cent" staying at the club.

Juve beat Fiorentina 2-1 at home on Saturday to sew up an eighth successive Scudetto and first for their superstar forward.

The extension of domestic dominance goes some way to justifying the Bianconeri's massive €112million outlay for the now 34-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid 

Some discussion over whether that investment was worthwhile emerged after the club's Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax and subsequent reports indicated their talismanic attacker could look for a new challenge after just a single season in Turin.

But, after becoming the first player to win each of Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League, Ronaldo dismissed all doubt about his future.

"I'm very happy," Ronaldo told DAZN.

"First of all for winning the Scudetto and then for being the first player to win the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

"We were not able to win the Champions League, but we will do better next year."

Advertisement

Asked directly if he will be at the club next season, Ronaldo responded: "1,000 per cent."

The Portugal international played a significant role in leading the Bianconeri to an insurmountable lead with five games to spare, netting 19 goals in his 27 league appearances.

Advertisement
Juventus news: Juventus fail to make Serie A history as they suffer a defeat without Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
PSG star wants Juventus move because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United table world record bid for Napoli star and more Serie A news: 12 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to go for Mohamed Salah swap deal, €75 million Juventus target close to Barcelona deal and more Serie A news: 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes Serie A top scorer after latest double
RELATED STORY
New Record: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 8 consecutive Serie A away games
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus after Champions League exit, Inter set to smash their transfer record for Ligue 1 star and more Serie A news: 18 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Genoa hands Ronaldo-less Juventus defeat in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Juventus teenager Kean sets Serie A record
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2018-19: How the Old Lady won an eighth straight Serie A title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us