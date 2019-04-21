Ronaldo confirms Juventus stay after Serie A success

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 340 // 21 Apr 2019, 00:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a second reason to celebrate their Serie A title triumph as he confirmed he is "1,000 per cent" staying at the club.

Juve beat Fiorentina 2-1 at home on Saturday to sew up an eighth successive Scudetto and first for their superstar forward.

The extension of domestic dominance goes some way to justifying the Bianconeri's massive €112million outlay for the now 34-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid

Some discussion over whether that investment was worthwhile emerged after the club's Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax and subsequent reports indicated their talismanic attacker could look for a new challenge after just a single season in Turin.

But, after becoming the first player to win each of Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League, Ronaldo dismissed all doubt about his future.

"I'm very happy," Ronaldo told DAZN.

"First of all for winning the Scudetto and then for being the first player to win the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

"We were not able to win the Champions League, but we will do better next year."

Advertisement

Asked directly if he will be at the club next season, Ronaldo responded: "1,000 per cent."

The Portugal international played a significant role in leading the Bianconeri to an insurmountable lead with five games to spare, netting 19 goals in his 27 league appearances.