Ronaldo hails 'personal best' after scoring World Cup hat-trick

Three-goal hero Cristiano Ronaldo credited his team-mates for earning Portugal a 3-3 World Cup Group B draw against Spain.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo credited his team-mates after he led Portugal to a 3-3 Group B draw with Spain, although he acknowledged scoring a treble at the World Cup was a "personal best".

The Real Madrid star opened the scoring in the fourth minute in Sochi, converting a penalty after club team-mate Nacho Fernandez was adjudged to have fouled him.

And Ronaldo put Portugal ahead again before half-time thanks to David de Gea's mistake, that strike following Diego Costa's first equaliser.

Ronaldo's 88th-minute free-kick then broke Spanish hearts after Costa and Nacho turned the game around for Spain and the Portugal captain said he was confident his team could go far in the tournament.

"I am very happy," Ronaldo told reporters. "It's a personal best which is beautiful - it's one more record in my career.

"It's more important to highlight what the team has done, playing against a favourite for the World Cup. In my opinion it was a fair result.

"We are very happy, and a very hard-fought game. Now we think about the next match."

Securing a point against the 2010 champions is a positive first step for Portugal, who face Morocco before wrapping up their Group B campaign against early leaders Iran.

"We have to think match by match," Ronaldo added. "We all know the favourites, but we are candidates.

"Like I said before, we have to beat Morocco on Wednesday. The team is doing very well. We are going to do well for sure."