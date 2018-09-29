Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ronaldo hat trick of assists as perfect Juve beats Napoli

Associated Press
NEWS
News
29 Sep 2018, 23:51 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have been just perfect this season.

And the seven-time defending champion looks even more unstoppable in this Serie A after a 3-1 victory over 10-man Napoli, which again looks set to be its closest challenger.

Napoli pushed Juventus all the way last season in the most exciting title race in recent history but the Bianconeri clinched the title despite being beaten at home by Napoli late in the campaign.

On Saturday, Ronaldo set up all three of his side's goals — two for Mario Mandzukic and one for Leonardo Bonucci — as Juventus opened up a six-point lead over Napoli. Massimiliano Allegri's team has won all seven of its league matches.

It was the perfect way for Ronaldo to sign off before his enforced rest in Tuesday's Champions League match against Young Boys following his red card at Valencia.

Napoli hosts Liverpool on Wednesday.

Napoli took only 10 minutes to take a deserved lead. Allan picked out Jose Callejon, who found Dries Mertens with a delightful volleyed pass and the Belgium international slotted home.

Juventus leveled in the 26th as a great bit of skill from Ronaldo on the left saw him befuddle Elseid Hysaj and put in the perfect cross for a towering Mandzukic header.

Juventus completed the turnaround four minutes after the break. Ronaldo's effort came off the left post and Mandzukic turned in the rebound.

Napoli's night went from bad to worse in the 58th when defender Mario Rui was sent off for a second yellow card.

Juventus capped the match 14 minutes from time. Ronaldo's glancing header from a corner came to the far post where Bonucci was sliding in to score his first goal since his return from AC Milan in the offseason.

