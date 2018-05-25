Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Ronaldo: I can't be compared with Salah

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are level on 44 goals this season, but the Real Madrid star thinks any similarity ends there.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 14:37 IST
    8.25K
    cristiano ronaldo - cropped
    Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo insists it is pointless comparing him with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as they are "completely different" players.

    The two forwards will go head to head on Saturday when Jurgen Klopp's side take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev.

    Salah has enjoyed a record-breaking first season an Anfield, becoming the first player to score 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League campaign, while he has also netted 11 times in Europe.

    Ronaldo, meanwhile, recovered from a difficult first half of 2017-18 to match Salah on 44 goals in all competitions, with 15 of those coming in Madrid's run to a third consecutive Champions League final.

    However, the 33-year-old insists he should not be compared to Egypt international Salah as they are different types of forward. 

    "People want to compare me with other players. I'm different than anyone, Salah is different than other ones," he told BT Sport.

    "He plays with the left, I play with the right; I'm tall, he's a little bit shorter, I play with the head. We are completely different.

    "But, I have to say, he had a fantastic season. Saturday... let's see."

    Ronaldo could become the first player to win the modern tournament five times with a victory this weekend.

    The former Manchester United man is desperate to lift the trophy once more but says his "legacy" in football is safe regardless.

    "My legacy is there. If nothing is going to change, I'll be there," he said.

    "It's special, this competition. In terms of the individual, I love to play the Champions League. It would be a dream if I win my fifth Champions League. It would be unbelievable.

    "I just want to be focused on Saturday and try to win this amazing trophy."

    Ronaldo's attacking partner Gareth Bale hopes Madrid's recent experience of winning the competition will stand them in good stead against a Liverpool side who last reached this stage in 2007.

    "We believe in ourselves. We know we're a good team and we know how to win, even when we're playing bad," said the Wales international.

    "We know how to get the job done. We have that experience in big games. It'll be the same on Saturday: we know how to deal with the nerves, how to win a final."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
