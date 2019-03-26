×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo injured for Portugal; big wins for France, England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
48   //    26 Mar 2019, 03:38 IST
AP Image

An injury to Cristiano Ronaldo exacerbated Portugal's frustrating start to its European Championship title defense.

Things couldn't be going much better for free-scoring England and France.

Ronaldo hobbled off in the first half with an apparent right thigh injury in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Serbia in Lisbon, which came three days after the titleholder's 0-0 draw with Ukraine also at home.

They are the Juventus forward's first games for his country since last year's World Cup, since when he was accused of rape in the United States. He has denied any wrongdoing.

If Portugal has made a slow start to qualifying, England and France are already well on their way to topping their groups.

England beat Montenegro 5-1 away to follow up its 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on Friday in Group A. It is the first time England has scored five or more goals in successive games since 1984.

After opening Group B with a 4-1 win over Moldova, France had a more impressive 4-0 win over Iceland with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann scoring second-half goals.

There were also wins for Albania, Turkey and Ukraine in qualifying on Monday.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com.sdouglas80

Associated Press
NEWS
England, France win big; Portugal held as Euro defense opens
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal for European qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal squad since June
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo goes off injured in Portugal's clash with Serbia
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo leaves Portugal match with muscle injury
RELATED STORY
Portugal held by Ukraine on Ronaldo's return
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: Portugal squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers
RELATED STORY
3 young players who could fill the shoes of Messi and Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
FT MYA IND
0 - 2
 Myanmar vs Indonesia
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow HON ECU 06:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us