×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo is a 'deity' - Chiellini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    24 May 2019, 17:04 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini
Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as "a deity" who has helped Juventus cope with Gianluigi Buffon's departure last year.

The Bianconeri pulled off a coup in July when they lured five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo to Turin after nine trophy-laden years with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo scored 21 goals in 31 games in his first season in Serie A as Juve retained the Scudetto while the 34-year-old Portuguese also netted six times during the team's run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chiellini feels Juve needed a player of Ronaldo's stature after Buffon departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

"He is a deity, a superior entity," Chiellini told Tuttosport.

"It was very important to fill the void that Gigi left.

"Cristiano was an example for everyone, with his dedication to work. He integrated perfectly into the city."

Though Massimiliano Allegri guided Juventus to an eighth successive Serie A title, it was announced last week that he was leaving the club having won the Scudetto in each of his five campaigns at the helm.

Advertisement

Given that success, Chiellini would not be surprised to see the 51-year-old return to the Allianz Stadium in the future.

"He probably did something unrepeatable," Chiellini added.

"That's why I wouldn't be surprised to see him again at Juve in a few years.

"The love that Max has for Juventus and vice versa is so great that tomorrow they can be found again quietly."

Advertisement
Ronaldo is like Bolt and Federer – Chiellini
RELATED STORY
Messi and Ronaldo are like Federer and Nadal – Chiellini
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and his unbreakable mind
RELATED STORY
Four incredible records which only Cristiano Ronaldo possesses
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'He tries to give English banter but it is not that good!'- Former Arsenal star reflects on friendship with the Portuguese
RELATED STORY
Juventus defender Chiellini set for two weeks out
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo a great advantage for Juventus - Allegri
RELATED STORY
5 facts that show Ronaldo is not a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is a bigger 'big game player' than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow AMI GUI 12:35 AM Amiens SC vs Guingamp
Tomorrow ANG SAI 12:35 AM Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow CAE BOR 12:35 AM Caen vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow DIJ TOU 12:35 AM Dijon vs Toulouse
Tomorrow OLY MON 12:35 AM Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier
Tomorrow NAN STR 12:35 AM Nantes vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow NIC MON 12:35 AM Nice vs Monaco
Tomorrow NIM OLY 12:35 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Tomorrow FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
26 May SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us