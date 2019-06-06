×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo is a football genius – Santos hails Portugal star

Omnisport
NEWS
News
168   //    06 Jun 2019, 04:02 IST
CristianoRonaldo - Cropped
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a "football genius" after the star's hat-trick against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's hat-trick led the Nations League Finals hosts into the decider courtesy of a 3-1 win in Porto midweek.

It took the 34-year-old's tally to 88 international goals and marked his 53rd career hat-trick, with two of his strikes coming in the final two minutes.

Santos was predictably full of praise for Ronaldo, who sent Portugal into a final against either England or Netherlands.

"In terms of adjectives to describe Ronaldo's game – I've used many. I was his coach in 2003 and I could see where he'd go," he said, via UEFA.

"He's a genius. There's genius paintings and sculptures and he's a football genius."

Ronaldo's first-half free-kick had been cancelled out by a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty, but he struck twice more late on.

Santos acknowledged the Juventus star made the difference, but praised Switzerland for their performance.

Advertisement

"When someone scores three goals, they are the difference maker. It was tough game, it was well played – two sides who are very strong, playing to win," he said.

"They're strategically well organised, changing their formation. Their players know what they have to do on the pitch, limiting some of the gaps we'd thought about."

England and Netherlands meet for a place in the final on Thursday, with the loser to face Switzerland for third place.

Advertisement
Ronaldo display not a focus for Santos
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix ready to shine for Portugal - Santos
RELATED STORY
Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League Portugal Lineup, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is a bigger 'big game player' than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal squad since June
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal for European qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Santos convinced Portugal will be spurred on by Ukraine stalemate
RELATED STORY
"Ronaldo is a champion but Messi is a genius" -says former Real Madrid manager 
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: Portugal squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Portugal team ends in a draw against Ukraine
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us