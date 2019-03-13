×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo is a wizard - Maradona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    13 Mar 2019, 18:02 IST
cristiano ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Diego Maradona described Cristiano Ronaldo as "a wizard" following his hat-trick for Juventus against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, Juve powered into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo scored all three goals, taking his career tally of Champions League hat-tricks to eight, level with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old, who joined Juve in a €112million deal from Real Madrid last year, reportedly predicted to friends that he would net three times to send his side through.

His latest feat left even Argentina great Maradona amazed.

"There are players who have been touched by a magic wand," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"The truth is we Argentines are proud that Messi is Argentinian and that he didn't go off with the Spanish [at international level].

"The other one is an animal. Ronaldo is pure power, and now he's also a wizard. He said he'd score three goals and he scored three goals."

Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the greatest footballer of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest athlete in hisory
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 
RELATED STORY
Is Messi a lesser player than Maradona because he has not won the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona slams Lionel Messi and explains why he will never be a leader
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Real Madrid failed to replace Ronaldo feels Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 facts that show Ronaldo is not a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona: The Legend
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: It's easier to score against Spanish teams
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Copied for A Week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us